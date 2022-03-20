Huobi BTC One Day Volume Reaches $755,806.00 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $41,342.88 or 1.00262155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $755,806.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045305 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.36 or 0.06948880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,285.67 or 1.00123409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00040287 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC's total supply is 39,884 coins.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars.

