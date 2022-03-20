Hush (HUSH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,888.00

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $6,888.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hush has traded up 60.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.99 or 0.00418670 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00082957 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00098475 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007538 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

