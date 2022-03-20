HYCON Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $478,782.95 and $92,708.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001803 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00049155 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000060 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars.

