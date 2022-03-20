Hydra Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $587,581.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $9.85 or 0.00023788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a market cap of $84.77 million and $587,581.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045067 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.42 or 0.06896866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,363.00 or 0.99906387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00041054 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 18,019,160 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

