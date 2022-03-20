ichi.farm Price Reaches $3.92 on Top Exchanges (ICHI)

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00045054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,866.30 or 0.06910793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,383.06 or 0.99776795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00040992 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

