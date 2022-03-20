Ignition (IC) Market Capitalization Reaches $43,803.74

Ignition (IC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ignition has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $43,803.74 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,134.10 or 0.99945366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00067423 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00021473 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002121 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014398 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,533,629 coins and its circulating supply is 1,520,456 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.