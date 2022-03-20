Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,809 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,460,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Illumina by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,312 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,790 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $346.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.79 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.84.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.