Illuvium (ILV) Market Capitalization Tops $361.13 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $561.60 or 0.01346517 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $361.13 million and approximately $20.90 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00045040 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.91 or 0.06940931 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,687.06 or 0.99950134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00041022 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 643,036 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

