Illuvium Price Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $549.74 or 0.01344373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $353.50 million and $16.51 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.23 or 0.06950646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,836.25 or 0.99864627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00040376 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 643,036 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

