ImageCash Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (IMGC)

ImageCash (IMGC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $6,641.67 and $1.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImageCash has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

