ImageCoin (IMG) Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $79,939.86 and $68,587.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,280,102 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

