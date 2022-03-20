Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. Impinj makes up approximately 3.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Impinj worth $11,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Impinj during the third quarter valued at about $10,295,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the third quarter valued at about $8,631,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 6.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after acquiring an additional 111,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 728.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 106,736 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the third quarter valued at about $5,585,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Impinj alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.58. 398,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,876. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $70.79.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $373,102.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,900 over the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

About Impinj (Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.