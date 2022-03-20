Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.47 Million

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $35.47 million and $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.23 or 0.06950646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,836.25 or 0.99864627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00040376 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.