indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.53 Million

Brokerages predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) will announce $21.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.60 million and the lowest is $21.50 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year sales of $111.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $114.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $238.24 million, with estimates ranging from $230.20 million to $246.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $63,502.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $85,231.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 306,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,177 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,131,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $7.51 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

