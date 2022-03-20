indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.53 Million

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Brokerages predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIGet Rating) will announce $21.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.60 million and the lowest is $21.50 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year sales of $111.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $114.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $238.24 million, with estimates ranging from $230.20 million to $246.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $63,502.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $85,231.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,177 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,131,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $7.51 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.