Insight Folios Inc Acquires 1,411 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $163.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

