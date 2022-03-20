Insight Folios Inc Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.4% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

