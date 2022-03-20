Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 860.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSP opened at $99.02 on Friday. Insperity has a twelve month low of $78.88 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.43%.

Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

