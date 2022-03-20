Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.9% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. 20,866,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,951,711. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47.

