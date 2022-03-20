Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,078,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 102,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9,649.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 292,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 289,584 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,394,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 144,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,841. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.