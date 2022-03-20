Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 6.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,393 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.20. 9,782,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,451,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $159.44. The company has a market cap of $281.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.43.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.
In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,979. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
