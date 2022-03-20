Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,935 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock remained flat at $$49.88 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 661,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,444. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $50.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27.

