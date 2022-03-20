Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.67 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,318 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,828,000 after acquiring an additional 769,962 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,665. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

