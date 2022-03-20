Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $27.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.9% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $27,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $4.46 on Friday, reaching $248.33. 181,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,140. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.50 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

