Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $28.27 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 6.0% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 297,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 104,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,677,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.37. The firm has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,596 shares of company stock worth $3,831,954. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

