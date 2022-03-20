Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 371.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Zscaler makes up about 0.6% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zscaler by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 201.6% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $7.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,320,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,684. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.81.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,330. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zscaler from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. raised their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.66.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

