Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $31.13 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,318 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 6.6% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $31,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 325,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68,562 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $41.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,110,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,150. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.