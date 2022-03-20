Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $35.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 7.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $5.57 on Friday, reaching $281.16. 1,831,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,434. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $247.82 and a one year high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

