Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.50 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.97% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,565,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 448,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,830,000 after buying an additional 175,598 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 35,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,790. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.39.

