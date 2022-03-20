Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,509 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 0.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8,375.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 692.9% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,453.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,487. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68.

