Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 267,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 514,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 795,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,485,000 after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares during the period.

HTRB stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.17. The stock had a trading volume of 65,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,402. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $41.48.

