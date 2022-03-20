Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,623 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 37,346 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 186.4% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 115,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 47,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 112.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,556,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

