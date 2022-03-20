Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,274 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,274 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.5% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,595. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.