Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Capital World Investors grew its position in Kroger by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after buying an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 700.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,814 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after purchasing an additional 861,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $727,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,032 shares of company stock worth $6,903,005 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.82. 9,694,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,570,505. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $62.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

