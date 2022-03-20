inSure DeFi (SURE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.18 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $157.31 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00035220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00106796 BTC.

inSure DeFi Coin Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars.

