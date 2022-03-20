Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Raised by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

INTC stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

