International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,328 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,400,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,067. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.09. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 103.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

