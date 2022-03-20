International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 14.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.76. 7,400,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,067. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

