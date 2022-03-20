Internet Computer Price Reaches $16.76 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $16.76 or 0.00040740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.61 billion and approximately $162.26 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00044976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.14 or 0.06883521 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,090.99 or 0.99906971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00042402 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 478,597,061 coins and its circulating supply is 215,578,826 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.