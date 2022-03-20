Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 260.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.8% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.4% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 4,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $290.11 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.21 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

