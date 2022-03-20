Inverse Finance (INV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.18 Million

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Inverse Finance has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $315.14 or 0.00771639 BTC on major exchanges. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $29.47 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.12 or 0.00279423 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011077 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005209 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001231 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00036878 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,501 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

