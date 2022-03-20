Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 750.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $92.36 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $80.70 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.33.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.