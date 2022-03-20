Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 12.9% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.18% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $69,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRF. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000.

PRF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.34. The stock had a trading volume of 84,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,492. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.02. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.74 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73.

