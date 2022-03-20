Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) is Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.35% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $26,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period.

PRFZ stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $184.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,159. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.71. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $167.30 and a 12-month high of $202.21.

