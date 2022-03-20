Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 3.0% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,291,000 after buying an additional 559,148 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,655,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,154,000 after acquiring an additional 498,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,513,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,785,000 after acquiring an additional 140,581 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 652,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,487,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter.

RPV stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average of $80.51. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $86.44.

