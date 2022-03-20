Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) is Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMLV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,660. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $58.81.

