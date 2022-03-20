InvestFeed (IFT) Price Up 82.6% Over Last Week

InvestFeed (IFT) traded up 63.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One InvestFeed coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, InvestFeed has traded up 82.6% against the dollar. InvestFeed has a total market cap of $395,683.46 and $1,714.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About InvestFeed

InvestFeed is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 coins. The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com . The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InvestFeed’s official message board is medium.com/@investFeed . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestFeed is currently a cross-platform social trading platform in production for US Equities, available on Browser, Native iOS, and Native Android. In InvestFeed’s system, FEED Tokens (IFT) will play a key role in providing economic incentives so that the rational behavior of individuals results in common good. On InvestFeed’s platform, contributors will be rewarded for their work and incentivized to continue increasing the value of the community ecosystem. IFT Tokens will be of a standardized ERC20 form, so they can easily be integrated. Every feature in the InvestFeed platform that gives any added value to its user will require payment using IFT Tokens. Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives added value, will be entitled to receive IFT Token (IFT). “

InvestFeed Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

