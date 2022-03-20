Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 20th (ANAB, CETX, GAIA, HCA, SHI, STEP, VBLT, VCRA, WSTG, XHR)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, March 20th:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price raised by ATB Capital to C$5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

