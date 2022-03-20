Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 20th (ANAB, CETX, GAIA, HCA, SHI, STEP, VBLT, VCRA, WSTG, XHR)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, March 20th:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price raised by ATB Capital to C$5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

