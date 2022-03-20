Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. William Blair raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $35.25 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $528,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 183,360.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $69,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

