IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 134,301 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $17,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,358,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in IQVIA by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 32,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $227.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.30 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

