iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Affinia Financial Group LLC

Affinia Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 9.3% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Affinia Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,718,000 after acquiring an additional 804,411 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 889.7% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 743,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,594,000 after purchasing an additional 668,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after acquiring an additional 512,000 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SHY opened at $83.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.41. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $86.34.
